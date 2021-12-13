Paris to stage 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on River Seine

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats cruising along the River Seine toward the sun setting like a giant gold medal behind the Eiffel Tower. Hundreds of thousands of people watching for free along the riverside in central Paris. That’s the vision for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony that’s been unveiled in the French capital. The city-wide parade of athletes, light shows, music and sports is planned for July 26, 2024. The ceremony will start with 160 boats carrying athletes from more than 200 teams on the river in the first Olympic opening held outside the main stadium.