Medina Spirit’s 2021 Kentucky Derby win has been nullified and horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that Medina Spirit’s victory at the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been disqualified.

After crossing the finish line first at the Derby, the horse failed a drug test.

Medina Spirit died in December. The thoroughbred collapsed near the finish line at the Santa Anita racetrack in Southern California, just as he was completing a workout.

The KHRC also suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for 90 days and fined him $7,500. Baffert says he plans to appeal the decision.

“I am very disappointed in the ruling,” Baffert said in a statement provided by his spokesperson to CNN. “It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts in this case and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. We will be filing an immediate appeal.”

The commission said the winner’s purse of $1.86 million must be returned.

