Burglary suspect found asleep inside home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A man who apparently broke into a home was found sleeping inside by homeowners on Sunday morning.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported the man was discovered in the home on North 105th W.

The owners noticed their home and nearby shop were broken into then found the man inside.

Kerry A. Noble, 53 was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers said he admitted to the owners of breaking into the house and the shop. He also admitted to stealing a pickup and trailer out of Jefferson County that was parked in the driveway.

According to officers, the man tried to take several guns and other items that had been in the home and shop.

Noble was on Felony parole for Grand Theft and was not allowed to be in possession of firearms.