Holloway returns to coach Seton Hall, Peacocks there as well

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Having coach Shaheen Holloway get the head coaching job at Seton Hall wasn’t a surprise in the least. The Pirates’ career assists leader and star of the college coaching scene after taking Cinderella Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight, was the only person athletic director Bryan Felt considered after Kevin Willard left for the Maryland job 10 days ago. If there was a surprise Thursday as Holloway was introduced in a tiny Walsh Gymnasium crowd of about 1,000 people, the 15 players on his Saint Peter’s team were in the audience to applaud him.