Pan Mass Challenge to add inaugural off-road charity ride

BOSTON (AP) — The Pan Mass Challenge is going off road. The nation’s largest single-event athletic fundraiser, whose annual cross-state bike ride has raised money for cancer treatment and research since its founding in 1980, is adding a one-day, off-road gravel ride in Massachusetts’ Berkshires this fall. PMC Unpaved will bring together new and existing PMC riders for a new cycling event to benefit the work of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The inaugural ride is scheduled for Oct. 1 and includes 31- and 50-mile routes that will begin and end at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.