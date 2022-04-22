Jerry Kelly has hole-in-one in 66, leads ClubCorp Classic

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Jerry Kelly had a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole and shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ ClubCorp Classic. He used a 7-iron on that hole that was playing a little more than 180 yards. Kelly closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at windy Las Colinas Country Club. The 55-year-old Kelly has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Woody Austin, Scott Parel and Gene Sauers were a stroke back. Jeff Maggert, Lee Janzen, Steven Alker and Rob Labritz followed at 68. The tournament features 50 celebrities playing alongside the pros.