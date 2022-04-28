Houston Texans take LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr at No. 3

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been taken by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Texans have had a pick in the first round and they have two thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. Stingley had six interceptions and broke up 15 passes as a freshman in 2019 but has played just 10 games in the last two seasons because of injuries. He played just three games last season before having foot surgery.