Tougher challenge awaits defending champ Bucks in 2nd round

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered from a bumpy beginning and rediscovered their championship form in plenty of time to dispose of the Chicago Bulls in their opening-round series. They likely won’t make it past the next round unless they’re playing at this level right from the start. The Bucks next face a sizzling Boston Celtics team that swept the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round. Their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup begins Sunday in Boston. The Bucks don’t expect to have three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton available for the start of the series.