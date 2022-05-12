Skip to Content
Memphis to spend up to $200 million renovating Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season. The renovation announced Thursday could reach $200 million for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Memphis studied options of renovating the current stadium or building a new one. The project also could help make Memphis more attractive to a Power Five conference looking to expand. Athletic director Laird Veatch says this will optimize Memphis’ position in the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics. 

