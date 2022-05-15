Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set a major league record for wins by a starting battery as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the San Francisco Giants 15-6 in a game that ended with longtime slugger Albert Pujols on the mound. Molina homered and drove in four runs, Wainwright tossed six effective innings and St. Louis roughed up Carlos Rodón early. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Pujols entered to pitch in the ninth for the first time in his 22-year career. He gave up four runs on two homers but got the final three outs with plenty of margin to spare. The 42-year-old Pujols became the oldest player to make his big league pitching debut since 1929.