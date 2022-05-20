Red activate slugger Votto off IL before Toronto series

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds activated Canadian slugger Joey Votto off the injured list before Friday’s game in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Votto grew up in Toronto but has played only nine games at Rogers Centre. Also Friday, the Reds put left-hander Ross Detwiler on the bereavement list and placed infielder Brandon Drury, outfielder Albert Almora, right-hander Joel Kuhnel and right-hander Tyler Mahle on the restricted list. Players go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated and barred from entering Canada. The Reds selected outfielder Aristides Aquino, infielder Taylor Motter and right-hander Graham Ashcraft as substitute players. All three were previously with Triple-A Louisville.