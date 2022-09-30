Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan government has asked sports apparel company Adidas to pull its new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team off the market. Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication said in a statement that the design on the jerseys amounted to “cultural appropriation” of Moroccan heritage. The pattern depicts a traditional mosaic of colored earthenware tiles, known in Morocco as zellige. A lawyer for the Moroccan government said Friday that he was instructed by the culture ministry to send “a legal warning” to Adidas. Adidas unveiled its “Algeria culture wear collection” last week and said it was inspired by the architectural design of a palace in northern Algeria.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.