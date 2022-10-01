Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss the game with 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Saturday night. Tigers spokesman Ross Taylor said Bresee had a non-football condition this week that required blood work and medical observation and won’t play for the fifth-ranked Tigers. Taylor said the Bresee family received positive news about the junior lineman’s tests results. The Bresee family lost Bryan’s sister, 15-year-old Ella to brain cancer last month. Bresee missed the win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17 before returning in a 51-45 overtime win at No. 22 Wake Forest last week.

