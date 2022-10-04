The Try Guys say they will remove Ned Fulmer from future videos

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Try Guys are working to distance themselves from former member Ned Fulmer.

The remaining three members of the viral video team, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, took to YouTube Monday to address parting ways with Fulmer, who last week acknowledged he had “a consensual workplace relationship” and issued a public apology to his wife.

“From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we’ve built and those of everyone who works here. This is something we took very seriously,” Yang said, appearing to become emotional. “We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for.”

Fulmer – whose relationship with his wife, Ariel, and the raising of their two young sons became part of his brand – was the subject of chatter on Reddit that he allegedly had been unfaithful.

After being released from the group, which in addition to their videos has published a bestselling book and launched the Food Network series “No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys,” Fulmer said he would be focusing on his family.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all Ariel,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

The group now plans to remove Fulmer from their videos when possible, they shared.

“There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable,” Kornfeld said in the YouTube post on Monday. “You will never see them, and that is due to his involvement.”

According to Yang, there was an internal investigation into the allegations and the trio said they were as shocked as fans to learn about Fulmer’s extramarital relationship and hurt by it.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment,” Kornfeld said. “It’s hard to rewatch old videos that we love and are proud of. We’re losing a friend, we’re losing someone we we built a company with, we have countless memories with.”

CNN has attempted to reach out to Fulmer for comment.

