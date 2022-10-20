Chiefs set to welcome back 2 key defensive players vs 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — While most NFL teams are getting banged up and losing players about this time of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs are about to welcome a whole bunch back. Leading the way is Trent McDuffie, their first-round pick, who has been out since hurting his hamstring in the season opener. The cornerback could be joined on the field against San Francisco on Sunday by starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who just finished a four-game suspension for an off-field incident that occurred earlier this year.

