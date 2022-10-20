Dalton’s picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for four touchdowns. New Orleans had nearly 500 yards of offense. The Saints still found a way to lose. Dalton’s three interceptions, including two pick-6s, had something to do with it. So did the Saints’ shoddy tackling. Dalton had two interceptions returned for touchdowns just before halftime and the Cardinals scored their most points in four seasons under Kliff Kingsbury, sending the Saints to a deflating 42-34 loss. The Cardinals ended an eight-game home losing streak, their longest since 1958. The Saints are still searching for answers.

