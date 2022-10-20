Giannis scores 21, Matthews’ 3 sends Bucks past 76ers 90-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez scored 17 points for Milwaukee in its season opener. James Harden scored 31 points for the Sixers. The Sixers fell to 0-2. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Sixers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.