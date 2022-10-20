Marcus Mariota making the most of his 2nd chance in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — For Marcus Mariota, the loss of confidence was the biggest blow. He’d experienced so much success, from winning the Heisman Trophy to being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Then, for one of the rare times in his life, he wasn’t good enough. Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and barely played at all the past 2 1/2 seasons. But he’s putting together a comeback in Atlanta. Mariota earned NFC offensive player of the week honors after throwing for two touchdowns with only one incompletion and running for a score in the Falcons’ win over the 49ers.

