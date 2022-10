ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final for his second title in as many weeks. The 22-year-old Canadian added the Antwerp title to the one he won in Florence last weekend. He stretched his winning run to eight consecutive matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. The 22-year-old Korda also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.