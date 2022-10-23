Chargers can’t overcome slow start in loss to Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could not overcome a double-digit first-quarter deficit for the third straight game. They lost 37-23 to the Seattle Seahawks after falling behind 17-0 in the opening quarter. Despite forcing a takeaway on the opening possession, the Chargers could not score off the strong field position. Justin Herbert threw an interception and fumbled in the first quarter. Los Angeles cut the deficit to 17-14 but couldn’t get closer. The Chargers are 4-3 heading into their bye week despite numerous injuries.

