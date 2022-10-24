Hertha Berlin ditches good play to win ‘dirty’ in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is learning that winning ugly is sometimes better than playing well. The club claimed its first home win of the Bundesliga season on Sunday after producing one of its worst performances so far. Wilfried Kanga’s 88th-minute goal rescued a 2-1 win over Schalke after it looked like Hertha was going to throw away yet another win by conceding a late equalizer. Florent Mollet had drawn Schalke level in the 85th after Hertha had wasted several chances to build on its lead. The win lifted Hertha away from the relegation zone.

