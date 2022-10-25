Oops: Neb interim coach Joseph comments on unsigned recruit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers. Wide receiver Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East held an event Saturday to announce he picked Nebraska over five other schools. The first day he can sign his letter of intent is Dec. 21. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on an unsigned prospect. Joseph confirmed the verbal commitment and noted Coleman had said six months ago he wouldn’t go to Nebraska. Scott Frost was fired as coach Sept. 11.

