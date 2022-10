HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026. Sauber said in a statement that Audi also plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group, although no financial details on the shareholding or the timing of it were given. It is not yet clear if Audi will run its own team or only supply engines to Sauber.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.