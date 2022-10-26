Siakam scores 20 as Raptors beat slumping 76ers 119-109

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career-high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 119-109 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia, which lost for the fourth time in five games. The 76ers won at Indiana on Monday, their first victory following an 0-3 start.

