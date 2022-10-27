Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

Apple has managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession. Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday signaled that the world’s most valuable company is facing some of the same economic headwinds that hammered the profits of fellow juggernauts Microsoft and the corporate parents of both Google and Facebook. Both Apple’s revenue and earnings topped analyst estimates, but its iPhone sales missed projections in a potentially troubling sign. The company’s shares dipped 1%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.