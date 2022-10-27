Streaking Giants face another road test against Seahawks

The only matchup of teams with winning records in Week 8 takes place in Seattle when the surprising NFC West-leading Seahawks host the red-hot New York Giants. Seattle has won two straight to get to 4-3 and is the only team in its division above .500. But the Giants have been even better, winning four in a row and are 6-1 on the season. Giants QB Daniel Jones was the NFC offensive player of the week after his performance in last week’s win over Jacksonville. The Giants have won all six games by one possession or less. Seattle is coming off an impressive 14-point win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.