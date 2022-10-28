Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on a power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils’ 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play. Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz. Assists went to Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. The assist was a team-leading 10th for Brattm who has points in all eight Devils games this season and leads New Jersey with 13 points.Francouz made 22 saves.

