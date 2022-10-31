Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

By Dan Heching, CNN

Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album “Midnights.”

The entertainer, who already became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.

Swift is the first artist to ever accomplish the feat in Billboard’s 64-year history.

She beat Drake, who in September 2021 claimed nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 spots for a week. According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list “blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.”

At the top of the list this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off of “Midnights,” which is Swift’s tenth studio album.

The other nine slots are also claimed by songs from the new album, including the tracks “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

The accomplishment gives Swifties yet another reason to rejoice, adding yet another bauble to their beloved artist’s “bejeweled” crown.

