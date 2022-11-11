Blackfoot issues water boil advisory

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Blackfoot is urging residents to boil their water before using it.

The city reported several water samples have shown E. coli and coliform .15 in the system since Nov. 8.

These bacteria can make you sick and is especially a concern for people with weak immune systems, they said. E. coli indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. It can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, they said.

On Nov. 8th, 5 routine water samples were taken throughout the city by water officials. When results returned, 4 of the tests showed coliform .15. 15 more samples were taken on Nov. 10, 8 of them revealed E. coli was present.

City officials said they are completing a comprehensive assessment of the water system and looking to identify and correct any cause of the contamination.

They are inspecting residences for potential cross-connections between the community water system and any non-potable systems.

They are chlorinating and flushing the water system and have begun additional sampling of the water system.

They hope to resolve the problem within 10 days and will inform the public when tests are no longer present.

For more information, you can contact the Blackfoot Water Dept. at 208-785-8608 or visit their office at 10 W. Walker. Their hours are Monday-Thursday 7am-5pm, Friday 8am-12pm.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.