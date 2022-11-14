Marlins promote Caroline O’Connor to president

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O’Connor to president of business operations. That makes them the first U.S. major sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager. The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020. Two years later, they’ve made another significant move. Ng handles the on-field business while O’Connor runs the off-field business. O’Connor is just the second woman to serve as president of a Major League Baseball team. Seattle’s Catie Griggs is the other.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.