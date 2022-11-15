Gemma Dryburgh learns how one good break can go long way

Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland is an example of how one break can lead to places she never imagined. She wasn’t sure whether to go to Las Vegas as the first alternate at the LPGA Match Play. She got in and reached the quarterfinals. That might have gotten her into the field in Japan late in the year. She won that for her first LPGA title. And now she’s in the LPGA finale with a $7 million purse. On the PGA Tour, Vic Ganzi is retiring after nearly 30 years on the board. He’s a key architect of the players’ retirement plan.

