Steinbrenner met with Judge, says ‘we’ve got a good thing’

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. Steinbrenner says: “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here.” Judge turned down an offer from the Yankees ahead of opening day that would have been worth $213.5 million from 2023-29. Steinbrenner says other commitments wouldn’t restrain the Yankees in talks with Judge: “We know where we’re at, and I can tell you that that’s not going to stop us.”

