Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers look to build on the momentum from their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys as they host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans. The Packers are seeking to get back into playoff contention now that they have snapped their five-game skid. Green Bay must try to find a way to contain Derrick Henry. Henry had rushed for at least 100 yards in five straight games before the Denver Broncos limited him to 53 yards on 19 carries Sunday.

By The Associated Press

