Martinez’s 2 TDs puts No. 25 Oregon St over Arizona St 31-7

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and No. 25 Oregon State easily defeated Arizona State 31-7 Saturday. The Beavers won for just the second time at ASU since 1972. They were 1-19 on the road against the Sun Devils in that span. The Sun Devils played their final home game of the season and fell to 2-6 under interim coach Shaun Aguano, who replaced Herm Edwards on Sept. 20. Ben Gulbrandson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Beavers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.