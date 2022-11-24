World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different. Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.

