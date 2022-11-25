Hepburn, Wisconsin edge USC 64-59 to finish 3rd in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game. The Badgers closed the game with a 10-2 run, six points coming from Hepburn. Both teams had eight-point runs but Wisconsin’s came within the last five minutes after Drew Peterson’s 3-pointer put USC on top 57-54 with 5:42 to play. Tyler Wahl and Hepburn alternated baskets in the game-changing run as the Trojans went scoreless for 4:52 and missed eight straight shots. Boogie Ellis ended the drought with 50 seconds to go and after a Hepburn miss coming out of a timeout, Hepburn picked Peterson’s pocket near the top of the key and went down and iced the game with a pump-fake layup. Peterson scored 17 points.

