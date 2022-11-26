Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke scored the winning goal midway through the first half with a header. It was Australia’s first win at soccer’s biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010 and its first shutout at the World Cup since its tournament debut in 1974. The Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16 despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.

