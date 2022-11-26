No. 14 Maryland women beat Towson at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and No. 14 Maryland beat Towson 81-70 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good. Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland, which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday. Miller was 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, and Masonius was two points shy of her career high of 16 points.

