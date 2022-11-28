Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Portugal became the third team to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Uruguay 1-0. Bruno Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Cristiano Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute. Ronaldo appeared to believe he had scored. It was awarded to Fernandes after repeated close-up replays. Fernandes added a stoppage-time penalty. Portugal becomes the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. The match was briefly interrupted just before the goal by a protestor carrying a rainbow flag.

