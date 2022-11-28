STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.