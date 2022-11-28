US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer yet finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying. A draw or a loss would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. The English lead the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and the Welsh with one. Iran famously beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 1998 World Cup match in France that eliminated the Americans.

