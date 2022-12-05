Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Baseball’s first winter meetings since 2019 kicked into high gear when Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal with New York, and Turner joined Philadelphia for a $300 million, 11-year contract. Clayton Kershaw also returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $20 million, one-year deal. The biggest outstanding question at the end of an impactful day at a downtown San Diego hotel centered on the status of MVP Aaron Judge, who remains a free agent after setting the AL home run record and powering the Yankees to a division title.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.