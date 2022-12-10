Odermatt leads after 1st run of World Cup GS

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt leads after the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom as he seeks to consolidate his lead in the overall standings. The Swiss skier has an advantage of 0.45 seconds over Austria’s Manuel Feller. Alexander Schmid of Germany is 1.19 slower than Odermatt. The 25-year-old Odermatt won the GS title last season as well as the overall crystal globe. He has won two of the opening five races this season. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde trails Odermatt by 40 points and has opted out of the races in Val d’Isère.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.