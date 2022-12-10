Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59

LEXINGTON (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an 8-0 run to tie the score at 33 before Tshiebwe scored 12 straight to help the Wildcats regain control. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves had 10 points each for Kentucky. Jack Malloy led Yale with 14 points, followed by EJ Jarvis with 12 and August Mahoney with 10.

