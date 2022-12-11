Keller caps hat trick to lift Coyotes past Flyers 5-4 in OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller capped his first career hat trick with a goal with 22.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nick Ritchie gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead on a breakaway at 7:27 of the third period before Travis Konecny tied it with 2:17 remaining. Jack McBain also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves for the Coyotes, who have won two straight at home after a six-game losing streak. Morgan Frost had a goal and three assists, James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists, and Owen Tippet also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers in his seventh straight start.

