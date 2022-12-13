Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes. Arizona was trying to match a season-high three-game winning streak.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.