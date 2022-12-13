Michigan State must disclose deals with 2 big sports donors

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered Michigan State University to release donor agreements with two alumni who gave or pledged millions of dollars to the athletic department. Michigan State has acknowledged that some of the money will help pay for a $95 million contract with football coach Mel Tucker. Tucker got a new deal in 2021 while leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record. But Michigan State has refused to release the agreements with Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, citing a privacy exemption in the state’s public records law. A judge rejected that argument Monday. Michigan State has 10 days to release the records. The lawsuit was filed by the Detroit Free Press.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.