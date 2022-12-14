Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April. The Jazz lost 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Doncic scored 30 points. The Cavs took control with a 17-0 run in the first half.

