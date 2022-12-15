Real Madrid signs 16yo Endrick; leaving Palmeiras when 18
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has reached a deal to sign young Brazilian sensation Endrick from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old forward will join Madrid when he turns 18. Endrick will continue with Brazilian club Palmeiras until then. Financial details were not immediately released but Brazilian media say the deal is worth nearly 60 million euros. Endrick is Brazil’s most promising star. He turned professional after turning 16 and played a few matches for Palmeiras as a starter.