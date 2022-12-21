Orioles get McCann, cash from Mets for player to be named

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired catcher James McCann and cash from the New York Mets for a player to be named. McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He joins a Baltimore team that already has perhaps the top young catcher in the game in Adley Rutschman. The 32-year-old McCann could be a capable backup and fill the type of role veteran Robinson Chirinos did last season. McCann became expendable to the Mets when they agreed recently to a two-year contract with free-agent catcher Omar Narváez that is pending a physical.

